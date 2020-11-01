Rickey Thompson’s Halloween Costumes 2020

While most actors just post images of their outfits, a film isn’t enough to completely encapsulate the appearances Rickey Thompson is opting with this Halloween season. Together with his own We Said What We Said cohost Denzel Dion, Rickey was beating it in regards to pop culture outfits — paying homage to everyone from Janet Jackson into the Sanderson Sisters. Recognizing what Rickey will post daily leading up to Halloween gets got us on the edge of the chairs, largely because we know he is going to do his very best to completely value whatever the costume involves. Truthfully, his Zendaya was great enough to find acceptance by the Euphoria celebrity herself. Ahead, you could observe all his outfits from Halloween 2020.