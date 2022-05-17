Rick Ross Net Worth: Early Years, Career, Awards, Personal Life, and Many More Updates

Rick Ross has a net worth of $45 million and is a well-known rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, producer, and CEO. Rick has sold millions of albums and tens of millions of singles worldwide over his career. He has been one of the top ten highest-paid rappers in the world at various points in his career. As of 2022, his total career earnings had reached $90 million.

Rick Ross has a net worth of $45 million and is an American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, record executive, producer, and CEO. Rick has sold millions of albums and tens of millions of singles globally over his career. He has been one of the top ten highest-paid rappers in the world at various points in his career. As of this writing, his total career earnings exceed $90 million.

Early Years

William Leonard Roberts II was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and grew up in Carol City, Florida. After graduating from Miami Carol City Senior High School, he won a football scholarship to Albany State University. Before retiring, Roberts worked as a correctional officer for 18 months, from December 1995 to June 1997.

Career

Ross was a correctional officer for 18 months, starting in December 1995 and ending in June 1997. Ross debuted under the stage name Teflon Da Don. In the mid-2000s, he changed his name to Rick Ross. Rick Ross, the former drug lord, was the inspiration for his stage name.

In 2006, he released his debut single “Hustlin,” which sparked a bidding war. He received proposals from Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc. and Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment. Ross eventually signed a multimillion-dollar contract with Jay-Def Z’s Jam Records. His debut album, Port of Miami, arrived at number one on the Billboard 200 album list later that year. Trilla, Ross’ second album, was released in 2008. It was also the first album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ross launched the Maybach Music Group record label in 2009, which published his studio albums Deeper Than Rap (2009), Teflon Don (2010), God Forgives, I Don’t (2012), Mastermind, Hood Billionaire (all in 2014), Black Market (2015), Rather You Than Me (2017), and Port of Miami 2 (2017). (2019). Ross was also the first artist to be signed to Ciroc Entertainment, Diddy’s management company.

Private Life

To Roberts, William Roberts III, Berkeley Hermes Roberts, and Billion Leonard Roberts are Ross’s four children.

Rick Ross is a devout Christian, and he stated in an interview with Corey “Coco Brother” Condrey on Lift Every Voice that “no matter what I go through, I never question God.” Furthermore, Ross stated that he prays every time he performs on stage.

Ross and his girlfriend were the victims of a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 27, 2013, while celebrating his 37th birthday. Ross and his girlfriend were unharmed, but in an attempt to flee the shooting, they crashed their car into an apartment.

Ross was engaged to Lira “Galore” Mercer for a short time in 2015.

Ross was chastised in 2017 for saying in an interview that he would “end up f*cking [her] and f*cking the business up” if he signed a female rapper. Ross promptly issued an apology on Facebook, calling his remarks “insensitive” and a “mistake [he regrets].”

Property Management

Ross paid $5.2 million for a 10,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2012. The Mediterranean-style three-story residence includes eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and two half-baths. Two master suites, a cinema, a game room, a complete bar, an elevator, and a pool with a bar and spa are among the amenities. The home in Fort Lauderdale’s Seven Isles enclave is built on over half an acre and boasts 150 feet of private shoreline. He listed the house for $9.25 million in 2014 and sold it for just over $6 million in 2016.

Ross made news in 2014 when he paid $5.8 million for a 54,000-square-foot, 109-room estate on 235 acres near Atlanta that had formerly belonged to boxer Evander Holyfield. It is thought to be Georgia’s largest residence. There are 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms in the residence.

Rick Ross paid $1 million for an extra 87 acres of land near his suburban Atlanta estate in October 2020. His total acreage now stands at 322. His property is known as “Promised Land.”