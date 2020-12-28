Richard Osman’s Xmas Household of Games Night trolls Priti Patel

To see this online video please allow JavaScript, and take into consideration upgrading to a website

Richard Osman’s Xmas Dwelling Of Online games Night time remaining viewers in stitches immediately after it appeared to troll Priti Patel with a savage rhyme in tonight’s episode.

The festive version of the gameshow noticed famous people Sarah Hadland, Alex Horne, Craig Revel Horwood and Charlene White place their normal expertise to the take a look at as they took on a sequence of quiz rounds chosen by host Richard.

In the rhyming round, the presenter asked the contestants to name the well-known confront on the display screen and to identify the title of a track that accompanied it.

The photograph confirmed the Dwelling Secretary, whilst the tune that played was Freeway To Hell by AC/DC.

Alex appropriately buzzed in with the respond to and nodded as Richard verified it was suitable.

Although the superstars didn’t comment on the pairing, audiences couldn’t enable but place it out on social media – considerably to their delight.

‘Please purchase a consume for what ever query setter paired Priti Patel with Freeway To Hell,’ wrote 1.

Echoing a comparable sentiment, another penned: ‘Top trolling from Dwelling of Video games.’

‘Kudos to House of Games getting a rhyming solution of Priti Patel / Highway to Hell,’ added a 3rd.

Alex finished up taking house the extremely-coveted Household of Online games Xmas trophy, when the other celebs managed to influence Richard to present them the remaining Christmas items.

‘It would be rude if 1 human being still left with a reward and the relaxation of us did not,’ argued Charlene.

She’s got a point…

Richard Osman’s Xmas Home of Online games Night is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

