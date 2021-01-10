Richard Curtis is reportedly working on up to date version of Mr Bean

Richard Curtis has reportedly lined up his future challenge, with the writer said to be performing on a new version of Mr Bean.

Rowan Atkinson has performed comedy favourite Mr Bean due to the fact 1990, and could be creating a comeback as the character in a new-glance variation created by Richard.

As the Sunshine reports, followers can seem out for an older, grumpier edition of Mr Bean before long.

Richard said: ‘Old Bean is what we’re now thinking of performing.’

Viewers can seem back at far more than 30 many years of the character with the ITV documentary Content Birthday Mr Bean this night (Jan 10).

The most up-to-date feedback are interesting information for enthusiasts – but they appear just times following Mr Bean star Rowan claimed he didn’t enjoy participating in the character.

Talking in an job interview with Radio Moments, Rowan explained: ‘I really do not much delight in participating in him. The weight of duty is not nice. I find it annoying and exhausting, and I glance forward to the close of it.’

He extra: ‘Having created an animated Tv set sequence, we’re now in the foothills of acquiring an animated film for Mr Bean – it’s simpler for me to carry out the character vocally than visually.

Following first showing in 1990, Mr Bean went on to star in his have series and animated spin-off, as nicely as the movies Bean (1997) and Mr. Bean’s Holiday getaway (2007).

Pleased Birthday Mr Bean on Sunday airs at 8pm this night on ITV.

