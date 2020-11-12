‘RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby Defends Marrying Her Late Grandma’s Husband: We Are Not Blood!!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City originated this week, also among those housewives, Mary Crosby, has been known for her late grandmother’s husband.

However she says it is all fine… because they are not connected by blood.

Mary wed Bishop Robert C. Cosby so that Mary would make certain to property her inheritance. They’ve been married for over 20 years now and discuss a teenaged son.

“The difficulty inside her taking over the household was that she wed her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. They’ve been wed for 20 years and also have one teenaged child together. Small but powerful and dressed to the nines, her unusual ago has left her safeguarded and she finds herself onto shaky ground with a few of the girls”

