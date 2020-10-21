‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels: Candiace Dillard Desired To Sue Me To Countless!!

Based on Actual of Potomac celebrity Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard’s legal group was attempting to sue her to countless after their epic struggle.

Monique states she attempted to apologize, however, Candiace’s lawyer’s just needed her to cough up the money.

“Once I had the meeting with my pastorI got this email. My lawyer advised I just talk to Candice along with him gift. We asked a few times to get a mediation sit right down and she along with her lawyer REFUSED. She did not wish to hear that an apology! She wanted cash #RHOP” she composed in a set of tweets.

“If my lawyer said no we are never paying her anything since this wasn’t an”assault” or an”attack” but a”mutually agreed” altercation (a warning to rear up was granted accompanied with her egging by stating”everything you waiting for? You waiting “) , her lawyer’s answer was…”

“Well we are likely to sue Monique to get MILLIONS and bravo will catch all of it!” They then registered the complaint. Subsequently I countered. Then the country threw out both charges. The End”