‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant BLASTS Jamal Bryant At New Housewives CLIP!

Within a coming event of Property of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant can be viewed expressing concerns within her connection with former spouse and present boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

“We have been doing this very long distance for a moment. I feel great about it. Alright, I am lying. I really don’t feel great about it. I have moments when I am not feeling great about it. You know, you are in a different town. There are moments when I am like,’Ugh, it is extremely rough,'” she clarifies.

She proceeds from the confessional, including,”Moving ring searching with Juan, I am glad for Robyn, however it makes me understand what I can not have at this time.”

She goes on to state,”I am missing you. But in all seriousness Jamal, I really feel as the only other choice is that we never continue down this street. However, for mepersonally, that is not an alternative. I believe I am the only person feeling like this.”

View the clip under.