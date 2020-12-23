‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Doubles Down on Statements Towards Pastor Bryant

Unique

“The Serious Housewives of Potomac” reunion unique acquired genuine when Monique Samuels accused Pastor Jamal Bryant of obtaining an inappropriate partnership … and she’s not backing down, in spite of his menace to sue her.

ICYMI … Monique threw key shade at the pastor last 7 days on aspect 1 of the special — saying she experienced evidence he was involved with a woman in his congregation even though relationship Gizelle Bryant. She even set his telephone number on blast.

i thought Phaedra could not be topped right up until this episode😭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/aV9xl6dSbA — sarah tonin (xmas era 🎄) (@broke4cgirl) December 14, 2020

Jamal fired again at Monique with a cease and desist letter — received by TMZ — accusing her of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded details” on Television set that defames him … and proclaiming dropping his phone digits places him in hazard.

In accordance to Bryant’s letter … he ideas to sue her if he would not get a rapid reaction assuring she’s stopped earning fake statements.

Monique responded all correct — her lawyer sent the pastor a letter doubling down on her responses about him on the reunion exclusive, indicating she “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a lady you have been observing for the past 8 several years, as nicely as other folks.”

Additional, the letter refutes Pastor Bryant’s claim the cellular phone number did him harm … mainly because Bravo edited it out just before the reunion demonstrate aired.

But wait, you will find much more. Monique’s partner, previous NFL lineman Chris Samuels, is also firing back at Pastor Bryant with a stop and desist letter of his very own.

Samuels statements Bryant has been spreading lies and disparaging remarks about him on social media … professing he is abusive to Monique since he has CTE, that he cheated on her and verbally assaulted one more female.

Chris wishes the pastor to clear away all of his social media posts in which he talks about him and issue a community apology within 3 times … or else he suggests he’s heading to sue.