‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice Not Jealous Of Teresa’s New Man

News broke of Actual Bit of New Jersey’s celebrity Teresa Giudice’s fresh guy this week — although her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, isn’t jealous.

“They have both moved on and they are at a very healthy area within their own relationship where their attention is really on co-parenting both women, plain and simple,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Another source asserted that”Joe and Teresa have a terrific relationship today and so are genuinely friends so whatever makes her happy makes him happy,” and the next source included,”Joe constantly supports Teresa and that he only wants her to be pleased.”

It had been verified that Teresa is now relationship Luis”Louie” Ruelas.

The news comes weeks following her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, disclosed that he is now dating a lawyer.

“The connection is quite fresh, however both are extremely pleased,” a source tells Page Six. It appears the pair are extremely happy together. Maybe fans will be able to fulfill Luis throughout the following season of the series.