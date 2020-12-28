‘RHOD’ Star D’Andra Simmons Hospitalized for COVID

Breaking News

‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ star D’Andra Simmons is bedridden in a medical center owing to COVID-19 — the initially cast member from the Bravo demonstrates who’s gotten this sick.

Simmons’ affliction was to start with announced by podcast host Kate Casey, who suggests … “Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the healthcare facility and having difficulties.”

A rep for D’Andra has verified she’s in bad condition.

Just listened to from D’Andra and she is inquiring for your prayers. She’s in the healthcare facility and battling. #RHOD @BravoTV — Kate Casey (@KateCasey) December 28, 2020

@KateCasey

The rep claims D’Andra’s been admitted into the COVID ward at UT Southwestern Healthcare facility. It’s unclear when she contracted the virus, or how extended she’s been at the hospital … but her staff states her oxygen degrees have been borderline, and she’s starting off Remdesivir.

That’s just one of the anti-viral medicine President Trump was provided when he came down with COVID — component of the cocktail of therapeutics he says aided him get better speedily.

Simmons’ analysis and health and fitness status is noteworthy — as she appears to be the only ‘Real Housewife’ who’s had to get checked in and addressed for coronavirus. Many others have experienced it — such as ‘RHOBH’ stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley, but none necessary hospitalization.

As we have described … Bravo output crews have taken many actions to aid hold the diverse ‘Housewives’ sets as secure as probable. They’re necessitating masks on anyone who isn’t on-camera, they’re carrying out temp checks, they are generally taking pictures outside … and everyone’s encouraged to spread out. Still, inspite of that, some stars and others on established have caught it.

As for D’Andra … she’s been a staple on the Dallas iteration of the sequence for decades now, and supporters appreciate her. Get nicely shortly!