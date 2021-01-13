RHOC’s Lynne Curtin’s daughter Alexa arrested and ‘remains in custody’ 18 months after being charged for drug possession

Authentic Housewives Of Orange County’s Alexa Curtin has reportedly been arrested again right after shelling out the final yr as a fugitive.

The daughter of Bravo star Lynne Curtin has had a warrant out for her arrest given that December 2019 when she unsuccessful to appear for a court listening to.

1

The actuality star was arrested when once more on January 8 and continues to be in custody, in accordance to The Blast.

A lot more to stick to…

