RHOC’s Elizabeth Vargas Has Panic Assault As She Reveals She Grew Up In A ‘Cult’

“I have a f–ked up tale.”

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Elizabeth Vargas started to open up up about her mystery earlier on Tuesday’s new episode, in advance of a panic assault led to her collapsing to the floor.

It all went down all through a group vacation to Lake Arrowhead, just after Vargas initial confronted costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke about investigating into her earlier and divorce from Bernt Bodal.

Vargas broke down in tears as she reported she was not forthcoming about it to begin with due to the fact she has a distrust of women. “I was fearful of ladies mainly because so many girls betrayed me. So quite a few women,” she reported.

Later in the episode, right after she and Braunwyn experienced mended fences, Vargas confided more in her costar about her traumatic childhood ahead of assembly and marrying Bodal.

“When you meet an more mature guy and you’re a more youthful lady, I’m a broke jazz singer, no education and learning, from a inadequate loved ones. I noticed this as my meal ticket,” she stated. “I designed the mistaken choices. I need to have produced decisions for myself, but I made choices for my household. You did this for what, a Ferrari?”

She reported she was fearful about currently being acknowledged by her costars since “I have a f–ked up story.” When Braunwyn instructed her that they all did, Vargas started to open up up in far more detail.

“I’m gonna convey to you this, but like, I am not ready to explain to numerous folks this. I was elevated in a pretty, extremely religious situation exactly where I was explained to to absolutely not open my mouth or tell the truth about what was happening,” mentioned Vargas.

“And I have a incredibly really really hard difficulty with halting the compartmentalization for the reason that I grew up in this horrible predicament,” she ongoing. “Which is why I never enable men and women get to know me. No a person seriously appreciates me. I don’t want to live that way anymore.”

“My mom did all the things she could to get her young ones out of that condition. And she did, that’s why I appreciate her to dying. But I will not want to convey to her about my discomfort,” Vargas continued. “I cannot talk about that because she freezes and she goes into this comprehensive blank. She’s in PTSD from what transpired. She received her little ones outta there, that is all that matters, we are safe and sound.”

Vargas claimed she had under no circumstances informed any one that ahead of, saying that she understands she demands to get assistance to offer with her trauma but didn’t know wherever to flip.

“I will not wanna be one of those people individuals wherever they chuck you into a psych ward,” she mentioned. “I you should not know what I have to have. I do need to have assistance, but I will not know how to get it.”

“I am not gonna convey to all the women that, ‘By the way, I was in a religious f–king cult increasing up that informed me to shut my f–king mouth or I would be thrown beneath a bridge,'” she continued, catching Braunwyn entirely off-guard.

In a confessional, Vargas claimed that she “grew up in full anxiety, stress, anguish.” She included, “I was normally afraid for my daily life, for the reason that we had been beaten so lousy I assumed for positive I was heading to die one working day of it.”

She then began to have a stress attack speaking to Braunwyn, gasping for air as she exclaimed, “I genuinely won’t be able to discuss about this. This is bothering me, like a lot. I’ve under no circumstances talked about it. I’m not ready. I’m pretty much not prepared to discuss about this. I just are not able to!”

Telling Elizabeth she was getting a stress assault, As Braunwyn helped Vargas to the ground to capture her breath, as a slate came up telling viewers, “To be continued …”

A preview for future 7 days showed Vargas telling just one of the other gals, “I went by way of a situation as a younger lady that no girl really should ever go through,” before seemingly assembly up with a physiatrist.

In an interview with Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast before this thirty day period, Vargas explained her grandmother ran a church in the Midwest rising up and encouraged their followers to give her all their money. “We all lived on the same house. We lived in trailers,” she exposed.

“RHOC” airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

