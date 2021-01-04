RHOC’s Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Not obtaining it. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas took to Instagram on Sunday, January 3, to slam her Genuine Housewives of Orange County costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke soon after she opened up to followers about the state of her relationship to Sean Burke.

Braunwyn, 42, made headlines on Saturday, January 2, when she said in an Instagram Q&A that though she has occur out as a lesbian and is courting a female, she would be “heartbroken” if Sean started seeing anyone else.

” Ok.. I’m sorry but this is just acquiring to be wayyyy to a great deal 🤣 Did not she just announce she’s In no way been captivated to him Ever & she’s courting Several gals?” Vargas wrote in a write-up. “Acceptable conduct for the reason that she calls it a ‘modern marriage’ or really narcissistic & hypocritical…Thoughts? #modermarriage #onlyin2020 #dontbeabraunwyn or #beabraunwyn? #rhoc #whosyourdaddynow #teamsean #hotbabydaddy #hotbabydaddiesneedlovetoo 🤣🤣”

She ended her write-up with the hashtag #hewhodigsgetsdigged and wrote, “I’m just looking through all the public headlines…You simply cannot make this s–t up 🤣”

Their costar Kelly Dodd liked Vargas’ write-up and wrote. “I want to comment so poor,” along with five laughing-crying emojis.

Braunwyn, who disclosed in December that she is homosexual, has spoken in the previous about remaining married to her spouse of a lot more than 20 several years. The pair share 7 children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 2.

But on Saturday, she admitted she experienced no concept if the couple will continue to be jointly. Braunwyn is relationship a 28-yr-previous lady named Kris, who she sees twice a 7 days, and exposed that she and Sean slumber on different floors of their residence.

In her Q&A, the Bravo star claimed she would “be heartbroken” if Sean started seeing another person else, but the businessman, who was sitting in bed up coming to his spouse as she answered fans’ concerns, said that he would “probably” date other people today, he just didn’t know “when” because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

When 1 follower pointed out that she was remaining hypocritical to have a girlfriend but not want Sean to have 1, Braunwyn admitted that she is “kind of a jealous” particular person and that concern is “the largest matter we’re doing work on in treatment.”

