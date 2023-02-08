Tragic Loss: ‘RHOC’ Alum Gretchen Rossi Mourns the Death of Stepson Grayson at 22 from Brain Cancer

Gretchen Rossi, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” is inconsolable at the death of her stepson Grayson Alexander, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 22.

Following a protracted fight with brain cancer, the 44-year-old former reality TV personality shared the terrible news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Our hearts always hung onto the hope that this day would not materialize despite what our reasoning brains informed us may happen, she said near the beginning of her article, which featured images of Grayson and his father, Slade Smiley, 49.

“We are extremely shocked and grieved by Gray’s passing. Arroyo, Grayson Smiley was such a unique person. He was a fighter like no one had ever seen before while an angel on this planet. He battled every day to find joy in the littlest things despite his anguish and misery. Despite his situation, he was usually happy, singing, and dancing.

He made a huge influence on so many people, she said, calling him a “real beacon of light and hope.”

“The Lord knew his life had significance and will affect many others along the road,” the mother of one continued. We will always be indebted to this tiny man for the numerous things he taught us and he will be sorely missed.

She said, “I pray that the Lord hold him in his hands, restore his shattered body, and give him life again.”

This is not a farewell; rather, it is a see you soon, little man.

Grayson, you are loved. You will always have a special place in our hearts,” she said in the piece, which she, Smiley, and their daughter Skylar Gray wrote together.

After a protracted IVF process, Rossi and Smiley, who have been together for 13 years, received their daughter Skylar Gray, now 3 years old. Actually, she was given her middle name in Grayson’s honor.

Michelle Arroyo, Grayson’s mother, and Smiley’s ex-wife, also verified the news on her social media and provided further details regarding his demise.

His death was “unexpected,” according to Gretchen, who also has a son named Gavin, with Smiley, 49. After battling fevers, infections, and low potassium, which “most likely took a toll on my precious baby’s heart,” he was “doing much better,” she said.

She used “chest compressions to get it going until the paramedics arrived and took over,” she said, adding that on Sunday “his heart stopped here at home.”

When they brought him back, “he appeared well and was breathing on his own when he left for the hospital but his heart gave out again at the hospital,” they wrote.

Grayson was a “beacon of light,” according to Rossi.

“I’m still in shock, but I’m trying to deal with all the information,” she continued. I am aware that Gray is playing cards with Gramma and our cherished Diane while also playing Trouble. His dog Mo has never left his side and is currently by his side.

From Season 4 through Season 8 of “RHOC,” Rossi made an appearance.