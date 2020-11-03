RHOBH’s Erika Jayne along with Tom Girardi Split Following 21 Years Together

It is over! Erika Jayne filed for divorce against her husband, Tom Girardi, afterwards 21 years collectively, based on E! News.

“After much thought, I have chosen to finish my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the Actual Bit of Beverly Hills celebrity, 49, advised the book in an announcement Tuesday, November 3. “This isn’t a measure taken lightly or easily. I have great admiration and love for Tom and also for our years along with the lifestyles we assembled together.”

She continued,”It’s my complete wish to move by means of this procedure with admiration and with all the solitude that both Tom and that I deserved. I ask others provide us that privacy also.”

Erika and Girardi, respectively 81, tied the knot 1999 once they met in Chasen’s restaurant in West Hollywood, where she was employed as a waitress in the moment. “Following a year of running at the restaurant, 1 night I chose to slide Tom my phone ,” she recalled in her memoir Pretty Mess. “We had been standing facing the pit. ‘Can you hear that I had been single?’ I inquired.”

During their time together, Erika was vocal in their 33-year age gap as well as closed down critics throughout the RHOBH telling them “Go for a 20-year union, subsequently come f–king speak to me” When speaking about her union to Girardi at 2017, the songstress advised Andy Cohen which they don’t have a prenup.

“I am married to quite a strong attorney,” she explained through Andy Cohen’s Then & Now. “A prenup would not endure in his way anyhow… It is gont be Tom’s manner, I guarantee you. He will tear that part of paper into shreds in 2 seconds!”

It is Erika’s second union. Formerly, she wed Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares infant Tommy Zizzo.