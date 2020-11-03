RHOBH’s Erika Jayne along with Tom Girardi Split Following 21 Years

Following 21 decades of union, Actual Bit of Beverly Hills celebrity Erika Jayne is filing for divorce against her husband Tom Girardi.

“After all, I have chosen to finish my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the fact celebrity solely tells E! News,”That isn’t a measure taken lightly or easily. I have great admiration and love for Tom and also for our years along with the lives we’ve assembled together.”

“It’s my complete wish to go by means of this procedure with respect and also the privacy which both Tom and that I deserved,” she adds. “I ask others provide us that privacy also.”

The couple wed at 1999 following assembly Chasen’s in West Hollywood, in which Erika, 49, had been serving cocktails and Tom, respectively 81, has been a regular patron. “Following a year of operating at the restaurant, 1 night I chose to slide Tom my phone ,” Erika composed in her 2018 memoir,” Pretty Mess. “We had been standing before the pit. ‘Can you hear that I had been single?’ I inquired.” Six months after, both were engaged.