‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Files into Divorce Husband Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi‘s Union is over… or she Desires it to Become,’cause Erika Simply filed for divorce. )

The singer and’Actual Dead of Beverly Hills’ celebrity registered divorce docs at Los Angeles County this week — searching for a dissolution of marriage against her powerhouse lawyer hubby — who is over 30 years her senior.

It is uncertain what she is looking at now when it comes spousal assistance — if anything at all — but we are working on acquiring more information. It is pretty shocking news since they have been together for so long today… both got hitched in 1999. Last century, people!

They discuss no more kids, but likely have a bunch of resources between both of these after all the years — they are unbelievably wealthy.

Erika turned into a routine’RHOBH’ cast member beginning in year , and now Tom’s made many appearances too.

