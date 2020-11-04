RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Files For Divorce By Tom Girardi Following 21 Years Of Marriage

Nicely, 2020 has promised another connection!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrity Erika Jayne declared on Tuesday that her union to Tom Girardi has come to a conclusion after 21 years collectively. The Bravo character filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts now, talking to E! News concerning the separation.

Connected: Erika Jayne claims RHOBH Cast Bonded After Lisa Vanderpump’s Exit

The Pretty Mess songstress shared her choice, saying:

“After much thought, I have chosen to finish my marriage to Tom Girardi. This isn’t a measure taken lightly or easily. I have great admiration and love for Tom and also for our years along with the lifestyles we assembled together.”

ICYMI, the couple had been married only six months when they began dating in 1999. They don’t have any children together, however also the 49-year old includes a 26-year old boy, Tommy Zizzo, in the first marriage.

She concluded that her announcement (under ):

“It’s my complete want to proceed by means of this procedure with admiration and with all the solitude both Tom and that I deserved. I ask others provide us that privacy too.”

You may feel that a high-profile lawyer such as the 81-year old would have placed a prenuptial agreement set up before stating”I do,” but you would be wrong! The celebrity put rumors to break back 2017, telling Andy Cohen in their 33-year age gap and absence of lawful docs:

“I’d like to tell you something, I want to be quite obvious. I am married to quite a strong attorney. A prenup would not endure in his way anyhow…It is gont be Tom’s manner, I guarantee you. He will tear that part of paper into shreds in 2 seconds!”

We are certainly curious to find out what cash, if any, changes hands from the split!

Can U see this coming, Perezcious subscribers?! Tell us your take (under ) from the remarks.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube.]