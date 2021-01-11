Revival of strike show Sex and the Town announced

Parker, who will also produce together with Nixon, Davis and Michael Patrick King, posted a teaser trailer on Instagram Sunday.

The small video is a montage of traditional New York Town photographs, intercut with photographs of Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s legendary personal computer screen, on which the phrases “And just like that…” and “The story proceeds…” are typed out. Parker’s signature voiceover accompanies the clips.

“I grew up with these figures, and I can not wait to see how their tale has developed in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved town that has generally outlined them,” stated Sarah Aubrey, head of initial information at HBO Max, in the statement.

The primary “Sex and the City,” which HBO explained as “groundbreaking” in its assertion, was made by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell’s eponymous 1997 book. It premiered in 1998 and ran for 6 seasons.

The display was also built into two videos that arrived out in 2008 and 2010. A prequel collection, “The Carrie Diaries”, premiered on the CW in 2013 and ran for two seasons.

It is unclear if Star will return for the new series. Though promoting his newest challenge, the Netflix sequence “Emily in Paris”, he advised field expert The Hollywood Reporter in October that he experienced no interest in returning to “Sex and the City”.