Respect: Watch Pictures of Jennifer Hudson like Aretha Franklin

If there is anything as the function of a life, Jennifer Hudson has developed . The Oscar winner is now stepping in the shoes from the Queen of Soul himself, starring Aretha Franklin in her forthcoming biopic, Respect, and by the expression of the subsequent photographs, she is doing a damn good job.

Hudson — that Franklin decided to depict her especially during her engagement with the movie prior to her passing Aug. 16, 2018 — contributes a star-studded throw, such as Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tracey Scott Wilson, along with Tate Donovan. The Liesl Tommy-directed film follows the narrative of this mythical singer’s rise to superstardom and features Marlon Wayans playing with Franklin’s first husband, Ted White. We have gotten a sneak peek in the movie because of the teaser published through the 2019 BET Awards, and it is reasonable to say we are quite excited to find the rest!

Check out the pictures from the movie beforehand, and get prepared to pay any respect once the movie hits theatres on Jan. 15, 2021.