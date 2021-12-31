Directed by Johannes Roberts, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City is a 2021 horror-action movie loosely based on video games of the same name. It is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing and it stars Kaya Scodelario in the lead role with the supporting cast that consists of Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Harper, Avan Jogia, and Donal Logue.

Unlike previous movies, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City has done a tremendous job in converting the video game-like atmosphere into a real-life situation. This is largely due to the direction from Roberts as well as the special effects used in the movie. Overall, it is arguably the best movie produced in this franchise with brilliant acting from the cast. Let’s talk about Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City ending explained and break down its last moments.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City Ending Explained

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City Plot

Since the movie loosely adapts the video game, it begins with the outbreak that occurs in 1998 in Racoon City. The Umbrella organization decides to nuke the city and its Chris and Clair who are on the mission. The entire sequence of the movie takes place in 6 hours (in the movie) and it constitutes a chaotic situation.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City tries to adapt the model of video games in many situations. The references are spread all over the place for viewers to catch them. However, despite that, the movie doesn’t give a vibe of the video game at all and this is where producers have succeeded.

They have managed to derive the elements of the video game and successfully integrated them into real action. The characters of Chris and Clair portrayed by the actors are also wonderfully handled as they provide a breath of fresh air to them. Like the mansion from the video game, the movie features many nostalgic places.

The most standout in the movie however is the monsters. There aren’t only zombies that have studded the streets of Racoon City. Like the game, there are dogs, crows, Cerberus, and what not. There are also other characters like Licker who is pretty famous among the fans of the franchise. Overall, the feel of Racoon City remains alive and the world feels vivid in the movie.

CHRIS REDFIELD in 2021 💚💪



° Resident Evil Village ( May 7 )

° Fortnite 2 season ( Oct 24 )

° Dead by Daylight ( Jun 15 )

° RE Welcome to Raccoon City ( Nov 24 )#ResidentEvil #ChrisRedfield #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/y6LQFaomhv — Chris Redfield  🇺🇸 (@Chris77Redfield) December 29, 2021

The Atmosphere in Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City

Many factors have contributed to deriving a horrifying apocalyptic atmosphere in the movie. One of the most important ones among those is the use of practical props. The director of the movie didn’t the CGI for portraying monsters and zombies. Instead, he adopted the use of people and makeup to produce a gruesome atmosphere.

Despite that, there might be an area where the movie lacked. While the zombies and monsters were spots on, the environment was lacking the color to define a scary atmosphere. Even though the movie took place during the night, the atmosphere still felt like it was taking place during daylight. However, the overall feel of the movie was great and most of the elements were spot on.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City Ending Explained

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City Ending Explained – Did Chris and Claire Survive

In short, yes they did, along with Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Sherry Birkin. However, despite that, the death of William Birkin feels a little rushed. From whatever Resident Evil media we have, we’ve seen how villains are dealt with in the end. However, this time around, it wasn’t the case.

The last fight with the final boss was pretty short and his death was also quite simple. You’d expect a blast in the face with an RPG rocket launcher, but well, that didn’t happen. It any case, the movie handled most of its part pretty well and the pacing was on point.

There was also a mid-credits scene that hinted at the sequel. Albert Wesker was brought back to life by Ada Wong who in video games is the antagonist turned friend of Leon S. Kennedy. It will be interesting to see where she sides within the upcoming movie.

Albert Wesker will likely play the role of the villain in the upcoming movie which is logical. After all, he was the main antagonist of the main Resident Evil series that featured Chris Redfield as the protagonist. With the success of the first movie, fans are excited to hear news about the upcoming release. And when that time comes, we will be there to inform you.

What are your thoughts on Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City? Leave them down in the comments. For more movie updates, make sure to follow us on social media.