Resident Evil Village Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and More

Resident Evil 8 Village is the new instalment of the Saga games. The first next-gen game of the license will take us to the montages of Transylvania, in a village as isolated as it is cursed.

Capcom is very active lately with regard to its Resident Evil. After releasing the very good Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, the publisher is actively working on a new game dubbed Resident Evil Village also known as Resident Evil 8.

As the name suggests, this is the direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 and will pick up many elements, starting with the first-person view. Capcom has already delivered a lot of info about the game. In this article, we gonna discuss everything about the upcoming Resident Evil Village game.

Resident Evil 8 Village will be released on May 7, 2021. Capcom announced this at an online event held on January 21.

This is due to the fact that Capcom initially planned this segment as a Resident Evil Revelations 3 series. However, due to the latter’s high quality, the studio wanted to “promote” it in a numbered episode, which was reworked to follow the 7.

On Which Platforms Will The Game Be Available?

Resident Evil 8 Village will be released on all new consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as older consoles (PS4 and Xbox One). If you choose the “old-gen” edition, the PS5 and Xbox Series games are included at no additional expense. If you prefer the PC Master Racecamp, don’t worry; the game is also developed for PC.

Finally, Resident Evil Village is available on Stadia. If you purchase the game before May 21, Google will provide you with a Stadia Premiere pack that includes a Chromecast Ultra and a controller. With the Xbox Game Pass, for its part, would not have the game in its library for at least a year. Sony has reached a deal with Capcom to ensure the game’s temporary exclusivity.

Regarding the PS5 version, the official Playstation website recently revealed several pieces of information about it. Thus, the developer promises a 4K resolution, support of the RayTracing and loading times almost non-existent thanks to the SSD. The adaptive triggers and haptic return of the DualSense will also be used, for more immersion. Finally, the title promises a soundscape with small onions thanks to Tempest 3D Audio technology.

Note that the game will not take all the place on your SSD. Indeed, on PS5, the title will weigh only 27GB while it will be 35GB on Xbox Series. This size does not count the presence of the inevitable Day-One patch (usually a few GB, no more) or the included multiplayer mode, named RE:Verse. By installing it, the total size of the app will be 50GB on both machines.

The PS4 and PS4 Pro versions are still not set aside. The Youtube channel ElAnalistaDebits analyzed the performance on these platforms in a video. Of course, the PS5 version is superior, but the “watch” console is still very convincing in terms of visual and framerate.

What Is The Story Of Resident Evil Village?

The official title of Resident Evil 8 is Resident Evil Village. In a recent interview for the Japanese magazine Famitsu, the game’s producers returned to the choice of this title. For the teams of the game, it is necessary to see the village as a protagonist, an enemy in its own right just as was the Nemesis in Resident Evil 3 Nemesis. Given the importance of the village in the scenario, this name was necessary for Capcom.

While Resident Evil 7 was taking place in the Bayou of Louisiana, Village takes us to the Carpathians. Ethan Winters, the hero of the 7th, finds himself in a remote village in Transylvania to retrieve his kidnapped daughter. No bowl for him, zombies, vampires and other werewolfs want to kill him. It is up to us to help him achieve his goal and then to escape from this icy hell.

We know a few things about the game itself. Chris Redfield, the historical hero of the saga, will make his comeback. Nevertheless, he will not have to rely on his help, since he will be one of the antagonists of the game. A nice surprise. Capcom also unveiled one of the “bad guys” of the adventure. This is Lady Dimitrescu, a noble vampire who seems to be chasing Ethan. She is accompanied by her three daughters, who should also cause trouble to our hero.

Other characters, such as the Duke, were also introduced. The map is divided into four main areas: the Moreau Reservoir, the Heisenberg factory, the Beneviento House and the Château Dimitrescu, which the players have already discovered in part in the playable demo Maiden on PS5.

The village is obviously in the centre of the map. As for the main antagonist, she answers to the name of Mother Miranda, a mysterious and powerful figure revered by the inhabitants of the village. Perhaps this is Lady Dimetrescu’s direct superior, we will have to wait for the release of the title to find out.

Thus, we leave the bayou gore and dirty atmosphere to the “True Detective” of the seventh episode for a universe focused on the occult and mythical creatures (such as vampires or werewolf). Recently, the American magazine GameInformer published new excerpts of Resident Evil Village on its YouTube page. The opportunity to see in action the famous lycanthropes, as well as some new weapons, like the sniper rifle.

However, it should be noted that the Japanese version will be a little different. Indeed, in the archipelago, beheadings, dismemberments and other such joys will be censored, unlike the international version. A common practice in video games, many titles having been reworked for some market in the past.

What Would The Gameplay Be Like?

Resident Evil Village will be in the first person (FPS), like Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. On the gameplay side, we will find what makes the salt of the previous episode, but also welcome additions. For example, inventory management will be back, as will a street vendor to refuel if necessary.

According to the gameplay videos released by Capcom, Village is more action-oriented than its predecessor. Ethan Winters seems to have taken the bottle and he would be better able to face enemies with his arsenal, such as his shotgun. Escape and cache sequences with monsters would also be on the program. After all, the principle remains the same: the player is a prey.

As per Capcom, the village will be a semi-open world, and players will be able to browse it without any loading time. As for the graphics engine, the RE Engine will still be at work, the engine used by Capcom on RE 7 as well as the remakes. One imagines that he took advantage of some optimizations for the occasion.

Note that once you’ve finished the game, you’ll be able to enjoy a Mercenaries mode. It is a classic of the saga that was absent from the 7 but which makes its comeback here.

If you want to get a preview of the gameplay and you have a PS5, you can download Maiden, an exclusive playable demo. This is not a piece of the final game, but a little parallel story to put us in the mood of the title and enjoy its gameplay.

Capcom has also opened a demo that allows players, for an hour, to discover the title and its gameplay. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for the community to find a way around this time limit.