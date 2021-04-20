Resident Evil ReVerse open beta release date, time, pre-load links for PS4 and Xbox One | Gaming | Entertainment

Resident Evil fans are counting down to the start of the Re:Verse open beta on PlayStation and Xbox.

The Resident Evil Village multiplayer spinoff is available to anybody who picks up a copy of the upcoming survival horror sequel.

Described as a “fight to the death that all Resident Evil fans can enjoy”, Re:Verse is an online multiplayer spinoff for 4-6 players.

With the release date creeping ever closer, fans can try the game early by taking part in the limited time open beta.

The Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta has an April 21 release date and a 7am BST launch time for fans living in the UK.

Available on PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X and PC via Steam, the beta ends just 24-hours later.

If you don’t want to miss a second of the action, PS4 fans can download the open beta from the PlayStation Store right now. Xbox fans can also pre-load the beta by visiting the Xbox website.

While the beta is open to all players, even without a pre-order, there are a couple of things worth remembering if you want to take part.