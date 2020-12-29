“Resident Evil” Reboot Wraps Filming

Sony Pictures’ reboot of the “Resident Evil” film franchise has officially wrapped its shoot – a pretty brief just one thinking about it only commenced filming in early November.

Established in the yr 1998, the new film is ditching the Milla Jovovich-led films’ motion tone in favour of far more vintage horror tropes like the Capcom games by themselves.

Johannes Roberts (“47 Meters Down”) helms the challenge which will be an origin tale taking put in Raccoon Metropolis with Spencer Mansion to be a essential site.

The forged incorporates Kaya Scodelario (“Crawl”) as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (“The Babysitter”) as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Male and the Wasp”) as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper (“The Umbrella Academy”) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (“Now Apocalypse”) as Leon S. Kennedy, Neal McDonough (“Yellowstone”) as William Birkin and Donal Logue (“Gotham”) as Chief Irons.

The new movie is established to get there September 9th future year and will come in addition to the animated sequence “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” which will be unveiled following calendar year on Netflix.

That is a wrap in Raccoon Town. diREcted by Johannes Roberts pic.twitter.com/q5mmQxjFQo

— Sony Images (@SonyPictures) December 28, 2020