Report: Prayers Up: Jeremih Hospitalized About Ventilator Following COVID-19 Identification | Audio

Jeremih is fighting for his life from the coronavirus.

Based on TMZ, sources near the R&B singer state he is being treated in a hospital to COVID-19. As soon as it’s uncertain how long he has been admitted or if he’s the virus, the source states Jeremih’s illness is becoming increasingly worse.

At 4 pm EST Saturday day, the star news outlet reports that Jeremih is on a ventilator and at the Intensive Care Unit.

The audio universe, after learning of their state, has sent out disagreements on social networking. Among these are 50 Cent, Chance that the Rapper and manufacturer Hitmaka.

Watch exactly what they had to state under.