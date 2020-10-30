Report: Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Expecting First Child

Bun in the oven! )

Karlie Kloss, 28, also Joshua Kushner, 35, have a baby, sources tell Us Weekly.

Back in March, an aide told the journal that they”have been wanting to have a child for a couple of months now,” including,”Karlie would not mind hosting’Project Runway’ while she is pregnant. They believe this is the perfect moment.”

The version and businessman, who’s Jared Kushner’s brother, who began dating in 2012.

He suggested at July 2018 and they married only 3 weeks later in October 2018.