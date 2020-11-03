Report: Cardi B Has ‘Dismissed’ Her Divorce From Offset | Music

Cardi B and Offset’s divorce is apparently off.

According to Entertainment Tonight, The Bronx rapper’s divorce filing has been “dismissed without prejudice” and is officially closed two days ahead of what would’ve been their first court hearing.

The news comes just a month-and-a-half after Cardi filed for a “dissolution of marriage” on September 15. Right after she filed the divorce paperwork, Cardi hopped on her newly-created OnlyFans account to announce her split, claiming she wanted out of her marriage before the Migos rapper could be unfaithful to her once again.

“At the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” she told her viewers. “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

The sentiment didn’t last too long as Cardi and Offset were seen just a couple weeks later at her 28th birthday party kissing and more. Offset also lavished Cardi with expensive gifts, including a $300,000 Rolls Royce truck and an entire birthday billboard.

Cardi later took to her Instagram Live and said she wanted Offset back for two reasons: one, she says he’s her best friend, and two, she missed making love to him.

“Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy b***h. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing s**t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b***h. One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n***a up… I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d**k.

People been saying that I took him back like I’m materialistic. I do like material things, I like material things and everything, but I just didn’t… What do you want me to do? The n***a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d**k for my birthday.

We’re just really typical, two young m***af***as who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f****n’ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”