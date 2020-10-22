Report: Anna Wintour & Shelby Bryan Split

Fashion celebrity Anna Wintour, 70, along with writer husband Shelby Bryan, respectively 74, have allegedly called it quits after over 20 years collectively.

Page Six has been the very first to report the information. The origin of the split remains unknown.

There have been rumors which Bryan reconciled using his ex-wife Katherine Bryan, but a source near her was swift to deny it. They told Page Six,”Katherine and Shelby have children together [and] have been buddies. That is all.”

Bryan is currently reportedly spending some time in his native Texas. He had been last seen openly with Anna in the 2018 U.S. Open. A source informed the socket,”It has been quite some time since they have been spotted together.”

Back in February, Wintour was seen having dinner in Sant Ambroeus at NYC together with British actor Bill Nighy. An onlooker shared,”Anna was shining the entire time. She seemed happy and in quite great business. She was superbly made-up and she had been grinning so far — she had off her sunglasses the whole time! They had been sitting at a corner loving a java.”

They’ve been great friends for several decades. Bill after thrown off love rumorssaying,”There are a whole lot of rumors and likely approximately Anna.”

Anna and Shelby are wed because 2004.