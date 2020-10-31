Rep. Maxine Waters Says She Will’Never Heard’ Black Man Trump Supporters: They Can Go Down In History As Done The Most Despicable Item

She proceeded to discuss her ideas on black guys that are voting for Donald Trump at the critical election.

“Black guys who do not know if they are listening to youpersonally, if they are not listening to our own voices they’ve a cost to payfor. The years ahead, should they help place Trump over, and also allow him to get elected, they’ll go down in history as doing the most despicable matter to their own families, as well as their communities, as well as their moms and their grandmothers….They will shamefully be accused of getting imputed to the absence of equality lifestyle for those individuals they claim to adore so much”

She chose to burst Donald Trump and the way he has handled the black neighborhood.

“He is a racist. He doesn’t have any respect for Black men and Black women in particular. He has talked about it really awful. He spoke about John Lewis really poor. He spoke about Cummings really awful. He does not have any regard for us. He is not doing anything .”

She finished with:

“And for all those Black young guys who believe somehow they could align themselves with Trump. Trump, not their [sic]. Any of those revealing their face, I’ll never forgive them for sabotaging the option to assist their own people and their very own communities. It’s completely unconscionable. It’s black, but when they’d devote a while with us, we’d enable them to understand what we’re fighting for and how they’d have the ability to assist us in this battle.”

