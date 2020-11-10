Rep. Jim Clyburn Claims 2 Black Ladies Inspired His Service to Joe Biden

Perform Movie Articles Exclusive TMZ.com

Congressman Jim Clyburn‘s Commonly credited with Rescuing Joe Biden‘s Presidential campaign, However he States Joe should Not Remind him… the Charge goes to Two Black Girls who Motivated him.

The distinguished gentleman from South Carolina united”TMZ Live” Tuesday to drop some light in his choice to throw important support behind Biden leading to the SC main, which was decisive in Joe landing the Democratic Party nomination.

Clyburn informs us he had been a Biden enthusiast, but he chose to go out to get him to honor his late wife, Emily… who handed September 2019. The congressman says his wife loved Joe, and that she made him promise he’d devote to assisting Biden receive the nom.

Another Black girl who convinced Clyburn is anonymous, but his interaction with her was impactful… he attributes it to his game-changing acceptance of Biden. The rest, as they say … is history.

Obviously, this led to Biden getting President-elect, along with Rep. Clyburn appears fairly certain nothing is going to change this… regardless of President Trump‘s attempts.

In reality, Jim appears fed up with the Trump discussion as the election, also informs us that the sitting Prez is only 1 person — among the congressman want to see put into his own place. As he has told us if Trump will not leave quietly… he considers that the army will create him.

Eventually, on the subject of Georgia and its own uber-important Senate races… Jim has an interesting spin on how they might impact Biden’s presidency and the Democratic Party as a whole.

Hear him out… seems like Georgia is quite much on his head.