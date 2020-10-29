Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Trump A ‘Racist Visionary’ In ‘Vanity Fair’

“It’s very dehumanizing in both ways, strangely, both the negative and the positive,” she said about the misogyny coming from the political right. “It’s not an accident that, every cycle, the boogeyman of the Democrats is a woman. A couple of cycles ago, it was Pelosi. Then it was Hillary, and now it’s me.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) puts Republicans into a frenzy every time she speaks, and now there is bound to be fresh outrage with her December Vanity Fair cover, in which she talks about Trump, sexism in politics and her future as a congressperson.

AOC called out Trump’s taxes and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who refuses to allow a vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act or voting rights, “These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money, when these m**herf**kers are only paying $750 a year in taxes.”

She continued, “Trump is the racist visionary but McConnell gets the job done. He doesn’t do anything without Trump’s blessing. Trump says, ‘Jump.’ McConnell says, ‘How high?’ Trump never does what McConnell says.”

As for her future in politics, it appears she doesn’t plan on being a lifelong politician, “I don’t know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like. I don’t see myself really staying where I’m at for the rest of my life.”

On November 3, Ocasio-Cortez is up for reelection in New York’s 14th district.