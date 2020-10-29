News

Remember of Daily Shield hand sanitizer enlarged, producer’s license suspended

October 29, 2020
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Health Canada has recently issued an enlarged recall watch for a new hand sanitizer offered at Dollarama along with other places.

The bureau claims Daily Shield-branded goods are being hauled off store shelves throughout the nation.

Health Canada claims the goods, fabricated by Mississauga, Ont.-based Bio Life Sciences Corp., have been discovered to include methanol, an alcoholic component which can result in severe health problems.

Testing also demonstrated the item’s ethanol content isn’t high enough to succeed in killing germs.

Health Canada claims it also found several code violations at Bio Life and contains suspended its merchandise licences.

The Daily Shield manufacturer was in the middle of a previous recall note that clarified a item as a”bogus,” but Health Canada states that is not the situation.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Oct. 29, 2020.

