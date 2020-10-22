Remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Namak Halaal is about the cards

Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Smita Patil and Shashi Kapoor starrer Namak Halaal has been a hit as it introduced back 1982. The movie received some rave reviews from the crowd in addition to the critics and the most recent news around the movie is it is defined to be remade. The movie’s rights are accepted by Kabir Singh manufacturer Murad Khetani.

Confirming the information to a major entertainment portal site, Murad said,”YesI have purchased the rights to movie Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor-Smita Patil-Parveen Babi starrer Namak Halaal. It is a movie that’s been adored across centuries and from folks of all ages. We’re focusing on the script now. We have not approached any actor or director to get the movie as of this moment. We’ll focus about the casting after we lock the script ” We’re super stoked about this new enterprise, everything about you?