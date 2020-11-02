Relive All Jennifer Lopez’s finest Movements Ahead of Her Idol Party

A legend in our midst!

Jennifer Lopez has been rewarded with the Icon Award in the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, also its about damn time! ) The celebrity, performer, producer, dancer so much more is being acknowledged for all she has done after over three years in the business.

While J.Lo’s remarkable list of achievements goes on and on, we are looking back at one of the favourite pieces of her career: her very iconic movie and TV functions! Films like Selena, Maid In Manhattan, Enough and Hustlers have kept us talking for decades.

Obviously, we are having a peek at each function which had us jumping for joy as well as shedding some tears over her long and illustrious career. You may want to get split out the popcorn and get ready to turn Netflix.

Watch all her finest roles and perhaps a couple of you forgot!