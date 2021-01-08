Rekik Confirmed, Ozil fascination, Sabitzer UPDATE, Lacazette deal talks

Excellent Early morning GUNNERS Lovers,

Arsenal have verified the signing of teenage talent Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin.

The Gunners have created the 19-yr-aged defender their to start with signing of the January transfer window for a rate reportedly worth all over £500,000.

Emirates Stadium bigwigs tried to recruit Rekik final summertime but could not get a offer over the line right before the October deadline.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha has recognized that Arsenal chose Nicolas Pepe ‘over him’ subsequent a failed move to the club.

He informed Jamie Carragher’s The Biggest Activity Podcast: “I had a discussion with the manager truly.

“[Unai] Emery was just like, ‘We do not truly want to go via much’. “He explained he’d seen me enjoy, he is aware of I can improve online games at any time and stuff like that.

“He was like, ‘Yeah we’d appreciate to have you’ and I was just like, ‘Yeah I’d love to come’.

“The dialogue was relatively simple mainly because I played from him when he was supervisor of Arsenal.

“He saw what I could do, noticed my work-fee, and what I could add to the group.”

He added: “Obviously, it was up to the club who they chose.

“And they chose Pepe more than me.”

And last but not least, Folarin Balogun is reportedly shut to signing for a crew overseas in spite of Mikel Arteta’s plea for the Arsenal striker to indication a new agreement.

With his deal up at the close of the time, the 19-year-aged is no cost to negotiate a pre-agreement agreement with golf equipment outside the house of England.

In accordance to The Athletic, Balogun is on the verge of agreeing a transfer away from the Gunners in the summer months.

Enjoying time is thought to be the youngster’s cause for leaving North London, and the club he to start with joined at the age of eight.