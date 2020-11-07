Reginae Carter Slams Trump Supporters: You Owe Us An Apology!!

Reginae Carter hopped on her social media to slam Trump supporters after his news conference on Thursday night.

“After hearing this last press conference by Trump, if you supported him in any way you should give us a Public apology like right now,” she wrote before she added, “That was embarrassing!!!!”

During the press conference, Trump claimed the election was rigged and seemed to be calling for his supporters to fight against the results. Several news networks pulled away during the airing.

We wonder if Reginae is aiming the remarks at her father, the once beloved rapper Lil Wayne, who came out and endorsed Trump for a second term. One his social media, Lil Wayne said the following:

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾”Weezy posted to social media.

Fans swiftly reacted to Lil Wayne’s antics by cancelling the rapper and his musical legacy and shortly thereafter his girlfriend, Denise Bidot, broke things off with him over his love of Trump.