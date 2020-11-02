Reginae Carter Lashed Out At Fans Following Reconciling w/ YFN Lucci

Reginae Carter is currently uninterested in lovers remarks on her reunite together with her own rapper ex-boyfriend, YFN Lucci, also chose on Instagram Live to knock the critics.

A couple of days back, the two Lucci and Reginae published pictures to their narrative, and also Reginae’s distinctively patterned headscarf was seen in either.

Her observant lovers who recognized both were back collectively trained Reginae of her motives for ditching Lucci at the first location. Both separated afterwards he participate in Boosie Badazz’s notorious Cucumber Party.

However Reginae is increased and would like to listen to nothing fromy’all of…

“First off I want na apologize not to one one of you personally mfs since this my planet u just living inside! Proceed to hell,” she submitted on her Instagram Story. “I have given up caring about the way folks perceive me. Being is a radical act on your own, adopt this.”

She does not appear to be denying she has reunited with her ex. If she take him back or does she probably get burnt?