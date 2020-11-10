Reginae Carter Confirms She’d Cosmetic Dentistry

Reginae Carter has verified that she’s breast implants after a week of speculation in fans.

While many fans were disappointed that she gave to the pressure of getting plastic surgery, and also audio business”sameness,” Reginae continues to be unapologetic about her augmentation.

“Allow me to put the record straight. I did. I’d get breast implants… I needed it to all seem natural appearing. I have been trying to find breast implants because I had been 16. My mother was just like’Girl no! You do not want…’ As soon as I received my own, I am just like’I’ ma receive my breast implants,” she informed Wendy Williams.

She confirmed that she’s reconciled with YFN Lucci:

“We’re working on strengthening our friendship up before anything since that is what we lacked in the start. Right now we are only working on our friendship and we are producing a stronger bond…” She explained.

“I am 21, going to become 22, I am not concerned about getting no children no more soon. I am concentrated on me, and my own connection with all YFN Lucci. So, that is my attention.”