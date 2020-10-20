Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Writes Tribute To Dog

About Oct. 19, Reese Witherspoon dropped French bulldog Pepper into”an aggressive cancer.” Even the A-lister’s 21-year old girl, Ava Phillippe, chose to Instagram to talk about the dreadful news.

“When people thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and that she passed peacefully, and surrounded by people who adore her,” she wrote. “In case you met Peps, you would know she had been such a special woman. She was intelligent, sassy, and adored cuddling. She loved playing in the lawn together with our Labrador, Hank, also could make everybody laugh with her astonishingly fast’zoomies’ round the home.”

She continued,”She had a special way of expressing herself with all funny little noises which seemed like they were out of some kind of pigeon. Pepper was only the very best, and that I told her just how best I thought she had been.”

Ava additionally noted Pepper obtained her through many”rough times” including her teen years.