Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair &’Legally Blonde’ Twist Reunite & Announce Premiere Date For’Legally Blonde 3′

Reese Witherspoon was back in action with her Legally Blonde throw mates throughout an enjoyable reunion occasion that proved now (October 20).

Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, Ali Larter, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel, Alanna Ubach and even Matthew Davis all joined on the telephone, together with SNL’s Chloe Fineman moderating.

Since the stunt began, Reese revealed how significant the film was to get her.

“I believe she simply inspired individuals to think about themselves,” she shared. “She has motivated me to actually keep a open mind and become an advocate for myself personally and also for different individuals in this planet…We determined after nearly 20 decades it had been time to have a reunion since we adore each other and we all needed to share the happiness we had creating this movie ”

Following the reunion, MGM also declared that Legally Blonde 3, also composed by Mindy Kaling, will likely be coming from 2022! )

Check out the Entire reunion below: