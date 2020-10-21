Reese Witherspoon & Family Mourn Death of Beloved Dog Pepper

It’s a sad day for Reese Witherspoon and her family.

The 44-year-old Big Little Lies actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday (October 20) to reveal that her beloved French Bulldog Pepper had sadly died the night before.

“Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family,” Reese wrote. “Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. 🎾🌸 👑 We will always love you, Pepper.”

Reese‘s daughter Ava also mourned Pepper‘s death on Instagram, revealing that their dog had been battling an “aggressive cancer.”

“Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now,” Ava, 21, wrote. “Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her. If you ever met Peps, you’d know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy ‘zoomies’ around the house. She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon.”

Ava continued: “Pepper was simply the best, and I repeatedly told her how perfect I thought she was. This girl got me through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years, and I am forever grateful for our bond. I’ll always treasure the times when I’d come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I’d pick her up so she could lick my face. She really knew how to make me feel special! As sad as I am and as much as I’ve cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain. ❤️ Love you forever, miss Peps.”

Our thoughts are with Reese and her family at this sad time.