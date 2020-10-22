Reebok releasing two pairs of Ghostbusters shoes for Halloween

When it has to do with foot-wear, I am a very simple man: I have my regular shoes, work boots, and dress shoes, plus a pair of sunglasses; that is about all I have ever wanted, but I am conscious that for lots of folks, shoes are a god-damn method of life. The sneakerheads one of you might want to know that Reebok will soon be falling two unique pairs of GHOSTBUSTERS-inspired shoes in time for Halloween. Check out’em under!

RELATED: Ghostbusters: Afterlife release pushed back into summertime 2021

Strap in your proton pack. Oryou understand, simply lace these Ghostbusters sneakers. It is time to observe Sony’s first Ghostbusters film. The plan consists of several tributes to the show, by the emblem on the tongue into the slime picture about the outsole. The shoes are made from smooth leather, with a durable rubber outsole.

Prove ghosts who’s boss. These guys’s Ghost Smashers shoes possess a daring layout inspired from the Ghostbusters film from the’80s. The leather upper has a worn, weathered appearance as in case you’ve become conflict. Signature details in the movie give them a look.

RELATED: Dan Aykroyd states Ghostbusters sequel will restate signify Harold Ramis

The shoes will be accessible to purchase at midnight EST on October 31st, together with all the Ghostbusters Classic Leather Shoes running you 100 along with also the Ghostbusters Ghost Smasher shoes heading for $150. If it has to do with the big-screen incarnation of all GHOSTBUSTERS, Sony Pictures announced earlier today that they’d be pushing the launch of GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE back to June 11, 2021; a failure to be certain, but understandable given the condition of earth. Perhaps these shoes will help soften the blow.