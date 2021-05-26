According to the latest news, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched Redmi Note 10 5G series in China as scheduled. The series has two devices: Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. In this article, we will discuss Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Before we start, it should be noted that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is totally different from the Redmi Note 10 Pro or Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which is sold outside China. The new device not only comes in a different design but also comes with better specifications. The only drawback in this series, all the new improvements come at the cost of an AMOLED display.

The handset comes in three colours: Magic Green, Moon Soul, and Star Yarn. The Magic Green and Moon Soul colour variants feature a ‘3D stereoscopic texture’. Interestingly, this pattern is similar to that of Mi 11 Lei Jun Signature Edition.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launches Note 10 Pro 5G in China

The smartphone is IP53-rated for splash resistance capability. It has a dimension of 163.3 x 75.9 x 8.9 and weighs just 193g. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 67 W fast charging support. The company has also integrated a battery health management system into the device.

The company claims that this phone can be charged fully within 42 minutes through fast charge technology. Redmi said that the Xiaomi Mi 67 W fast charger supports both USB PD (Power Delivery) and Qualcomm QC (Quick Charge).

The handset comes with a 6.6 inches LCD panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+). It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz and a centred punch-hole. The company elaborated that the screen supports a six-stage refresh rate function which means the display refreshes at either 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz, 90 Hz, or 120 Hz depending upon the content. The display panel supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has a brightness level of 450 nits. The display of the handset is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC which is coupled with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The smartphone has, a ‘quadruple cooling system’ consisting of VC (Vapor Chamber), graphite, thermally conductive gel, and copper foil to keep the thermals down.

The Redmi handset comes with a triple camera setup in the rear and a single camera in the front. In the back, it has a 64 MP (wide), an 8 MP (120° ultra-wide), and a 2 MP (macro) camera, and in the front, it has a 16 MP camera.

As far as price is concerned, the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage combo is priced at ¥1,599 ($250), the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage combo is priced at ¥1,799 ($281) and the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ¥1,999 ($313). Note that as of now, there is no official information that when the Redmi Note 10 5G series will be available outside China.