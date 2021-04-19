Redmi Gaming Phone to Feature 144Hz Display, Shoulder Buttons & More

The Mi 11X series is confirmed to launch in India along with the Mi 11 Ultra phone. What’s even better? Xiaomi has made an announcement which outlined the company launching its first ever gaming phone. This post is all about the upcoming Xiaomi’s Redmi gaming smartphone.

Launch Date details

The gaming phone’s brand will be Redmi and the phone will be launched in China. Xiaomi has still not given out the exact launch dates of when this gaming phone will make an appearance in the market. However, they’ve confirmed that it’ll be launched sometime in the month of April.

About Xiaomi’s gaming phone

China’s 3C authority has given its approval for a Xiaomi smartphone. The model number of this smartphone is M2104K10C. Everyone’s wondering whether this is the gaming phone they’ve eagerly been waiting for. Sina Finance, China’s publication, outlined a few details about this gaming smartphone which have been discussed below.

The gaming phone’s features

The Redmi smartphone for gamers will facilitate Samsung’s AMOLED E4 display which is said to support a 144Hz refresh rate. Gaming experience heavily depends on the referees rate of your gaming phone and at this rate, you’ll surely be able to enjoy a good gaming experience with this gaming phone.

At the top of the phone, there will be a punch-hole sort of cutout. The phone further equips the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. This will drastically enhance your gaming experience. The phone will also include a few buttons on its shoulder. These will be similar to the Black Shark devices.

Since the phone equips such premium features, there are huge chances of it being a hit in the Indian market as gaming smartphones and accessories are currently high in demand.

Final Thoughts

Besides launching the gaming phone in the Chinese market, Xiaomi is focusing on introducing its phone in the Indian market as well. What’s the update on this launch? The Bureau of Indian Standards aka BIS was recently reported to have certified a device with the model number: M210K410I.

Redmi won’t just launch the smartphone under its brand in India. It’s rumoured that the Redmi phone might be introduced under the Poco brand in the Indian market.