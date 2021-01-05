Red Dead Redemption 2 update patch notes – No cost Honour Reset, haircuts and more | Gaming | Leisure

Crimson Useless Redemption 2 developer Rockstar has dropped a New Year’s update on PS4, Xbox Just one and Pc.
As aspect of the celebratory patch, Red Useless 2 supporters can just take gain of some pretty nifty in-activity bonuses.
Most notably of all, Red Dead Redemption 2 On the web supporters will acquire a free Honour Reset to kick off 2021.
This is the fantastic prospect to wipe the slate clean, devoid of obtaining to spend any challenging-earned funds.
Speaking of freebies, the new update gives players free of charge drinks, totally free haircuts, and lessened beauty goods.
“The arrival of the new year brings new starts and resolutions. To assistance rejoice, all Red Useless On line players will get a Reward for a Cost-free Honor Reset this week to wipe the slate clean, plus all players can choose fifty percent off the value of modifying their character’s appearance.”
In accordance to Rockstar, the haircuts are absolutely free until finally January 11, although beverages are offered for the relaxation of the week.
Last but not least, players can earn triple-XP in A Land of Prospect missions, as perfectly as triple-XP in Free of charge Roam missions.
Red Useless Redemption 2 New Year’s update patch notes…
• Half off the cost of modifying a character’s physical appearance
• Boosts on Naturalist and Collector Income: 50% far more RDO$ on all Naturalist Sample Product sales to Harriet Davenport, and 30% much more RDO$ for all entire Collector’s Established Profits
• Triple XP on all A Land of Possibilities missions and Cost-free Roam Missions
• New Special discounts:
– 60% off all Ammo
– 50% off all Foodstuff, Liquors and Tonics
– 40% off Horse products (Saddles, Saddlebags, Stirrups, Blankets, and Horns)
– 30% off all Revolvers, Stable Stalls, Horse Tonics and Horse Foodstuff, as perfectly as all Famous Ram Garment Sets in Gus’ Keep
Pink Dead Redemption 2 New Year’s update patch notes continued…
• Key Gaming Gains
– Players who connect their Social Club account to Prime Gaming will obtain Benefits for a totally free Bounty Hunter License and a Free of charge Means Card Update, an Award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery, and an Provide for 50% off a Weapon Pamphlet at the Fence
• And a Reward for a Free Honor Reset for all gamers that log in this 7 days, as nicely as:
• Free of charge Haircuts at all Barbers right until January 11th
• No cost drinks at all local saloons all week extended