Red Dead Redemption 2 update patch notes – No cost Honour Reset, haircuts and more | Gaming | Leisure

Crimson Useless Redemption 2 developer Rockstar has dropped a New Year’s update on PS4, Xbox Just one and Pc.

As aspect of the celebratory patch, Red Useless 2 supporters can just take gain of some pretty nifty in-activity bonuses.

Most notably of all, Red Dead Redemption 2 On the web supporters will acquire a free Honour Reset to kick off 2021.

This is the fantastic prospect to wipe the slate clean, devoid of obtaining to spend any challenging-earned funds.

Speaking of freebies, the new update gives players free of charge drinks, totally free haircuts, and lessened beauty goods.

“The arrival of the new year brings new starts and resolutions. To assistance rejoice, all Red Useless On line players will get a Reward for a Cost-free Honor Reset this week to wipe the slate clean, plus all players can choose fifty percent off the value of modifying their character’s appearance.”

In accordance to Rockstar, the haircuts are absolutely free until finally January 11, although beverages are offered for the relaxation of the week.

Last but not least, players can earn triple-XP in A Land of Prospect missions, as perfectly as triple-XP in Free of charge Roam missions.