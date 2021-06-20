Record of Ragnarok not streaming on Netflix India – Why?

One of the most hyped anime series of the season will not be streaming on Netflix’s Indian regime. Based on the manga series of the same name, it is one of the highly anticipated anime series. However, due to controversy related to the characterization of one of the characters, Netflix India won’t be streaming the anime.

A lot of fans in India are certainly disappointed with this news. They were looking forward to getting this series animated. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to watch it. So what led to its exclusion from the Indian Netflix space? Let’s find out.

Netflix India Not Streaming Record of Ragnarok

Lord Shiva’s Character

The record of Ragnarok features various gods from different religions and different eras. One of the gods in the series is Shiva, whose roots come from Hinduism. Many people have raised their voices on the characterization of Shiva. The way he is portrayed in the manga is not fitting for the god according to many people. Hence Record of got expelled from India Netflix.

When Did Controversy Begin?

The topic of discussion regarding the ban on Record of Ragnarok had already begun back in 2020. When manga series became popular, many people speculated that it will get an anime adaptation. Also one of the concerns was how the Indian public will receive it.

It first started in the USA where Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism took shots at the manga for the way they handled the portrayal of not only Hindu gods but also goddesses. Later on, the same reactions were received from many followers of the religion all across the globe.

According to him, the things mentioned in the manga about gods are misleading and inaccurate. It is also possible that the material would hurt some devotees emotionally. Because of a lot of backlashes received from all over the world, Netflix had no other option but to not stream the anime in India.

Shiva from Record of Ragnarok

Will Record of Ragnarok India Return?

It is highly unlikely that Record of Ragnarok will ever return to India. If it does, it will most probably face similar backlash and may garner heavy criticism from the public again. On the other hand, manga is still p in Japan and anime will stream in other countries. But for India, it doesn’t seem like it will ever return on the OTT platforms.

Record of Ragnarok Story

Based on the manga series of the same name. Created by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, it centers on a tournament in which various gods from different religions take on humans from different eras. The purpose? Ensuring the survival of humanity.

There are some huge names among the gods such as Zeus, Hercules, Poseidon, Shiva, Budhha, etc. Due to the decision by God’s assembly of eliminating humankind, the whole debacle began. The manga packs action with lots of twists and turns. The anime series is streaming right now on Netflix in other countries.

Do you agree with the decision by Netflix India? Share your thoughts down below and let us know. For more anime updates, make sure to follow us on social media.