Rebel Wilson wears bizarre headwear on hike in Los Angeles as she continues weight loss journey

She’s received tons of praise recently for her slimmed-down figure, but Aussie comedy queen Rebel Wilson raised plenty of eyebrows when she stepped out in Los Angeles today.

The Pitch Perfect actress was spotted in an oversized, mirrored visor as she exercised outside, completely hiding her famous face from paparazzi.

Wilson, 40, posted a photo of the visor to Instagram, revealing she was “breaking my writing day up with a hike”.

The bizarre headwear caused confusion among fans, with some asking if it was a mask alternative or for sun protection — while another asked if she was “welding something”.

Wilson also took to her Instagram Story to prove it was her under the visor.

Camera IconRebel Wilson proves it is her under the visor. Credit: Instagram

The beloved comedian has made headlines recently after embarking on a ‘Year of Health’ that has seen her shed around 20 kilos.

Documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram, the actress has set social media on fire, showing off her slimmed down bod with figure-hugging dresses and bikinis.

Earlier this month she showed off her beach bod alongside her new beau Jacob Busch.

Wilson also revealed that she was just 3kg shy of her goal weight of 75kg.

“This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’) (sic)”,” she said.

“But I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight! Rebs x”.

Camera IconRebel Wilson tries to go incognito in a mirrored visor during her daily walk. Credit: AKMG/Javiles / BACKGRID

The Aussie star met 29-year-old businessman and philanthropist Busch through a mutual friend, according to People magazine.

In her latest post alongside a photo of her wearing a hot pink one-piece, Wilson joked she was: “ready to step in for Australia at individual synchronized swimming x” .