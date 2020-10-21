Rebel Wilson Sets Apart Her Comedy Roots to Star at Drama’Almond & the Sea Horse’

Rebel Wilson is spelled out to the area of drama and putting apart her humor roots to star at The Almond And the Sea Horse.

The 40-year old celebrity will star along with Ozark’s Janet McTeer.

The movie is really a”poignant story about two couples in which one spouse has endured a traumatic brain injury, investigating how it affects their lives ”

“The Almond And The Seahorse is going to be a trip to the lives of two couples whose lives eventually become irreversibly changed thru easy twists of destiny,” manager Tom Stern stated in an announcement. “We shall join them in their hunt for new significance in this new truth, a hunt that’s both tragic and amusing because their worlds turn upside down. The movie will be led together; bridging picture, performance and drama to some poignant narrative of humans trying for love and meaning.”

