Rebel Wilson had been Injured While shooting’Hot Photos’ in the Beach in Mexico

Ouch! Rebel Wilson needed a small mishap when shooting”hot pictures” in the beach in Mexico.

The 40-year old celebrity chose on her Instagram Stories about Friday afternoon (November 6) to discuss a narrative of what occurred.

“Alright men, little bit of a gigantic episode,” Rebel stated in the movie. “We are here in Mexico. We had been shooting hot photographs out in the shore… Regrettably, when we had been doing this, [my friend’s] handbag washed to the sea. It’d her passport within it.”

Rebel included,”I am like’I will get it’ since we have ta venture out now. And that I have banged up”

From the movie, Rebel revealed off scraped on her thighs and wrist. She had an ice pack on her torso. She stated,”Fundamentally my left boob took all this effect and it’s gonna be somewhat bloated”

Rebel delivered a warning to your own lovers.

“So men, warning. If you are taking hot pictures just be cautious since the waves will make you,” she explained. “Be sea safe. Do not let your very own private and health and security have ruined because frankly, my boob is big and it is likely to be quite bloated”

