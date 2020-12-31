Rebecca Parrott Quashes 90 Day Fiance Fakery Rumors: My Tale with Zied is True!

On the closing 90 Day Fiance of 2020, Period 8 viewers observed Rebecca and Zied study that his visa was authorised.

But was the full grueling, nervewracking hold out just staged for the cameras?

Before in Season 8, we viewed as Rebecca Parrott sat on Zied Hakimi’s encounter …

… Ahem, a printout of his face on her bedspread, matching her shirt and her genuine credit score card.

Issue is, she was possessing a seat on her comically branded blanket so that she could phone him and get an update on his visa interview.

Zied sounded bewildered at the time of that test-up.

It sounded like he experienced a incredibly transient job interview, adopted by being questioned to hand in excess of his passport.

And then almost nothing … but ready to discover out the outcomes.

On Time 8, Episode 4, we had been dealt with to the sight of Rebecca sitting on a lovely park bench.

She experienced her pill out and was constantly refreshing the web page to see if the visa results had been in.

She joked that it was her “pastime.”

Then, results! Following several refreshes, Rebecca was treated to fantastic news.

Zied’s visa application was authorized, seemingly in actual time and on digicam.

It was a large bodyweight off of Rebecca’s shoulders. The visa course of action is highly-priced, costing an estimated $2,000 or so in complete.

She opted to get in touch with Zied and share the very good information with him.

Followers had earlier followed their love tale when Rebecca was abroad.

It is heartwarming to see her get her shot at a fortunately ever immediately after. But … was she really as anxious as she acted on digicam?

In the ultimate days of 2020, Rebecca took to her Instagram Tales to tackle supporter concerns.

“Everyone expressing the embassy taking Zied‘s passport and us not understanding if it was permitted was staged or pretend …” she starts.

Rebecca assures her followers: “it 100% was not.”

“They interviewed him for only a couple minutes,” Rebecca describes.

“Then took his passport,” she aspects, “and informed him to arrive again in seven times.”

Rebecca adds that they did all of this “without having indicating approved or denied.”

“The scene was actual,” Rebecca emphasizes.

“We were really bewildered,” she describes, “as we the two envisioned an response straight away.”

The additional important the concern, the additional urgently you want the response.

“Zied is the only 1 who remembered we could verify the position of his situation on-line,” Rebecca shares.

She carries on: “so I just continually checked right up until it all of a sudden explained authorised.”

“And I was so excited that I received to tell him!” Rebecca gushes.

“I just required to converse up after looking at numerous responses online many thanks!” Rebecca writes, followed by a purple coronary heart emoji.

She also performed a Dua Lipa song, “No Lies,” alongisde the tag “#NotStaged.”

Listed here is the Instagram Tale by itself:

Quite a few supporters common with the K-1 course of action (indeed, there are lovers who have been by the system who follow the show) had questioned Rebecca’s stress.

Their reasoning was that having the passport was a optimistic issue, due to the fact a rejection just implies offering him a rejection doc and sending him on his way.

We had claimed on that briefly in our very own intensive coverage of this year, but it seems that neither Rebecca nor Zied had been conscious of that.

Fans have also questioned the realism of Rebecca sitting in a park to refresh the visa software page and taking place to get excellent information are living on digicam.

We all know that fact stars “acquiring texts” is generally fakery. You get excellent information at some strange hour and then pretend to get it hrs later.

That reported, we are not calling Rebecca a liar — we do sincerely consider that she remained anxious and uncertain right up until she saw the visa approval news for herself.

